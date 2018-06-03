Grundy County Pastor Charged with Attempted Rape of Child
Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum says that 48-year-old William E. “Tim” Smith, Jr. was taken into custody after Sheriff’s investigators found him and a 12-year-old girl in a remote wooded area, engaged in sexual conduct.
Smith also had legend and Schedule II prescription drugs in his possession according to Shrum.
Smith identified himself as the pastor of the Church of God in Palmer.
Smith’s bond has not been set; he has an initial court date of July 12th.