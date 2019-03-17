Grundy County Officers Disciplined
Officer Tyler Hargis has been suspended for 30 days without pay for violating the agency’s policies on seatbelt use, use of emergency vehicle equipment, and attention to duty, conduct and behavior.
Officer Cody Nunley was suspended for four days without pay for violating the agency’s policy on seatbelt use and inmate supervision.
Sheriff Clint Shrum says Corrections Officers Tyler Hargis (the driver) and Cody Nunley (the passenger) were being asked to help with a troubled inmate. Shrum says an inmate trustee was sitting in the back seat. He says Hargis and Nunley misinterpreted the call as an emergency and had their emergency lights on and were driving above the speed limit. Shrum says it’s not clear whether the officers employed the vehicle’s siren.
Sheriff Shrum says the inmate in the back of the van had gone with the corrections officers to help with a mechanical project.
The THP said Hargis rear-ended a car being driven by Shalyn Picket, and she was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.