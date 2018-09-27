Grundy County Murder Suspect Now in Jail
Officials say four people were shot including Smith himself in Altamont on Sunday.
Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum says that Smith’s wife Carolyn Powell, her acquaintance Christopher Hurst and Powell’s father Jerone were all shot by Smith. Jerone Powell then shot Smith and Carolyn Powell died at the scene.
Six children were in the home at the time of the shooting including Smith and Powell’s four children.
Smith will be in court on October 2. He is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted criminal homicide, 11 counts of reckless endangerment, and felon in possession of a firearm.