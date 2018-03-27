«

Grundy County Man Injured while Working on Truck

A man from Grundy County had to be flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga after a truck he was working on rolled over on top of him.
The incident happened Tuesday morning.
Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum says that two men were working on a truck when the mishap occurred.
Apparently not realizing the man was there, the second man used a skid loader to push the truck. That’s when the truck rolled over on the man.
Shrum says while the man suffered injuries, he is expected to survive.