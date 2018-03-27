A man from Grundy County had to be flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga after a truck he was working on rolled over on top of him.
The incident happened Tuesday morning.
Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum says that two men were working on a truck when the mishap occurred.
Apparently not realizing the man was there, the second man used a skid loader to push the truck. That’s when the truck rolled over on the man.
Shrum says while the man suffered injuries, he is expected to survive.
Grundy County Man Injured while Working on Truck
