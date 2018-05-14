«

»

Grundy County Man Dies in ATV Accident

Law enforcement and an ambulance were dispatched to the area around Pryor Ridge Road, near the Marion County/Grundy County line, around 10:30 CST Friday night.
23-year-old Garret Bryant of Grundy County was killed in an ATV accident late Friday night in Marion County.
Bryant was ejected from a side-by-side ATV when it flipped. According to Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett, Bryant died instantly.
Bryant’s body has been taken to Nashville for an autopsy.
The driver of the ATV, a 19-year-old, was injured in the crash. The sheriff said his injuries are not serious.