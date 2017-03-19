Grundy County Man Arrested for Fraud

A Grundy County insurance agent has been charged with fraud.
The TBI says 46-year-old Troy E. Shrum, of Tracy City, is accused of taking money from several customers as payment for their insurance policies.
The TBI says the payments were never sent to the insurance provider, causing the cancellation of customers’ policies.
Last week, the Grundy County Grand Jury indicted Shrum on two counts of Theft of Property and two counts of Insurance Fraud.
Shrum turned himself in and was booked into the Grundy County Jail on Friday.
He was released after posting a $7,500 bond.
