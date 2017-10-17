Grundy County Football team will Keep Playing–Interim Coach Named

The Grundy County School Board voted 6-2 Monday night to allow the football team to finish its season. The school system forfeited the team’s game against Upperman this past Friday, due to five players being charged with attempted aggravated rape of a teammate.
Because of the cancelled game, school board Attorney Chuck Cagle says the school owes Upperman about $2,500, which is stated in a contract between the two schools.
School board members stated they wanted to be in charge of appointing a new head coach if the season continued; however, Cagle said that is illegal and the opposite of what the state statute allows.
Chairman Bob Foster also appointed an oversight committee responsible for making sure investigations stay transparent. That committee consists of board members Phyllis Lusk and Chris Grooms.
Now former Head Coach Casey Tate and Assistant Coach Greg Brewer are no longer with the team, but will remain teachers.
On Tuesday morning former Grundy County football player and current assistant coach Nick Meeks was named Interim Head Coach.
The Grundy County High School Football team will take on Sequatchie County on Friday.
