Grundy County Drug Bust Yields Four Arrests
Those arrested, and their charges, include: Amanda Nichole Irvin age 30 – Criminal conspiracy, child neglect and drug paraphernalia.
Robert Aaron Irvin age 20- Criminal conspiracy, child neglect and drug paraphernalia. Susann E. Irvin age 51- Criminal conspiracy, child neglect, drug paraphernalia and Kenneth D. Nunley age 47 – Criminal conspiracy, child neglect and drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule VI drugs.
Sheriff Clint Shrum explained that investigators began the case after receiving info that Susann E. Irvin was selling, trading and distributing prescription pills from the residence located at 3150 DR 56 In Tracy City.
Sheriff Shrum said that charges of TennCare and EBT Fraud are expected to come from the Office of Inspector General. The Department of Children’s Services has been assigned to the case.