Grundy County deputies are searching for the suspect involved in an early Monday morning incident in which Deputy Paul Sweeton was injured.
At approximately 5:45 Deputy Sweeton was patrolling Woodland Avenue in Altamont when he encountered an individual riding an ATV on the roadway with a shotgun. Deputy Sweeton stopped the ATV and discovered the driver had a revoked license. A struggle ensued and Deputy Sweeton was dragged down the road.
He sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was treated and released from the hospital.
Grundy County Deputy Injured after Stopping ATV
