Grundy County Deputy Charged with Voluntary Manslaughter

Mike Holmes

In December last year (2017) Jacky Wayne Bean (32) from Soddy Daisy, TN. was driving a Ford Mustang when he was pulled over by a Grundy County deputy. The deputy exited his vehicle and ordered the suspect out of the vehicle. The suspect allegedly brandished a firearm. The deputy engaged Bean and fired shots as the vehicle began speeding toward the deputy and struck his patrol car. Bean was later arrested after crashing his car.
At the crash scene, a 20-year-old female was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead. She has been identified as Shelby Comer from Beersheba Springs.
This week the Grundy County Grand Jury indicted Deputy Mike Holmes on Voluntary Manslaughter from the shooting on December 24, 2017 that took the life of Comer. Holmes has been placed on unpaid administrative leave and decommissioned by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
Holmes was released on a $10,000 bond and has a November 28, appearance in court. A lawsuit has also been filed in the case. Holmes has retained legal counsel.