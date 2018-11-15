Grundy County Deputy Charged with Voluntary Manslaughter
At the crash scene, a 20-year-old female was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead. She has been identified as Shelby Comer from Beersheba Springs.
This week the Grundy County Grand Jury indicted Deputy Mike Holmes on Voluntary Manslaughter from the shooting on December 24, 2017 that took the life of Comer. Holmes has been placed on unpaid administrative leave and decommissioned by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
Holmes was released on a $10,000 bond and has a November 28, appearance in court. A lawsuit has also been filed in the case. Holmes has retained legal counsel.