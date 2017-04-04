Grundy County sheriff’s deputies responded to an aggravated assault call in the Clouse Hill area on Sunday night.
Through the course of the investigation, deputies uncovered several items including a sawed off shotgun, nine grams of suspected meth, 11 grams of marijuana, cash and drug paraphernalia.
The suspect was arrested and other charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.
No name was given for the suspect at this time.
Grundy County Deputies Discover Drugs and More
