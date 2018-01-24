The Grundy County Board of Education decided Tuesday night to delay hiring a new football coach.
In the Fall, five students were charged with attempted aggravated rape when they allegedly assaulted another student.
Casey Tate who was head coach at the time of the incident was relieved from his coaching duties.
Tuesday night, the school board was set to decide how much they are willing to spend on a new coach. Instead, the board pushed that topic to the February meeting.
WMSR News has learned there are two finalists to become the new head coach of the Yellow Jackets.
Also, a records request by Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum concerning “any and all information regarding the investigation of incidents of hazing, assault, and/or sexual assault related to Grundy County students in the last five years” have not been turned over to the sheriff by the school system. The subpoena for the records was issued on October 25, 2017.
The case against the five students accused of attempted aggravated rape has been sealed by Judge Tim Brock, of Coffee County. He put a non-disclosure order on the case on November 15, when the boys were last known to have been in court.
Grundy County Delays Hiring New Head Coach
