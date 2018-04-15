Grundy County Class of 2018 will now feature 11 Co-Valedictorians

Grundy County School Board members voted Thursday night to have 11 co-valedictorians this school year.
The Grundy County district’s Facebook page said all students with a 4.0-grade point average will become co-valedictorians.
The reason stems from a high school senior arrested earlier this month.
Senior Trevor Sanders was arrested recently for saying something about the selection process of the school’s valedictorian.
Trevor Sanders tried speaking up after a controversial selection.
Sanders and the rest of the school found out this year’s graduation would be a little different.
The school announced the valedictorian for the class of 2018 would be a female who is graduating in just three years, not four.
When Trevor began to ask why, he was told he needed to meet with school administrators to talk about him speaking out.
In that meeting he asked to record the conversation. Soon after, he posted it on his public Facebook page.
The young man says he made no remarks about the female that was chosen as a person in the recording.
School administrators can be heard telling Trevor that he’s harassing the newly-chosen valedictorian.
Sanders was released after spending over 12 hours in jail.
The Grundy County School Board met Thursday night and voted to go with the 11 co-valedictorians.
