«

»

Grundy Co. Woman facing several charges after Manchester Police Traffic Stop

Rebecca Lynn Nunley… Photo provided by the CCSD.

On Friday (April 7th 2017) Manchester Officer Jordan Watson stopped a subject on Old Tullahoma Hwy for a traffic violation. A check of the subject’s driver’s license showed them to be revoked for failure to satisfy citations on the first offense. Manchester officers searched Rebecca Lynn Nunley age 36 of Coalmont and allegedly located approximately .4 grams of a white crystal like substance wrapped up in a dollar bill of what is believed to be methamphetamine inside of her left front pocket. Officers also allegedly located digital scales and some used syringes inside of the vehicle as well.
While being searched at the jail, officers located a plastic baggy hidden allegedly inside of Nunley’s pants that contained a white crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Officer Watson states that Nunley was asked numerous times by officers and investigators if she had anything else illegal on her before being transported to the jail.
Nunley was charged with driving on revoked/suspended license, schedule II drug violation, driving while in possession of meth, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance, contraband in a penal institution and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
Bond was set $30,500 and she’ll appear in court April 27, 2017.