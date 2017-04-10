Grundy Co. Woman facing several charges after Manchester Police Traffic Stop
While being searched at the jail, officers located a plastic baggy hidden allegedly inside of Nunley’s pants that contained a white crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Officer Watson states that Nunley was asked numerous times by officers and investigators if she had anything else illegal on her before being transported to the jail.
Nunley was charged with driving on revoked/suspended license, schedule II drug violation, driving while in possession of meth, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance, contraband in a penal institution and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
Bond was set $30,500 and she’ll appear in court April 27, 2017.