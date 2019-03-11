Grundy Co. Woman Arrested for DUI after She Crashes into Head Start Bus

A woman is facing charges after crashing into a Grundy County head start bus on Friday afternoon.
According to Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum, the crash happened on Highway 108 between Altamont and Skymont around 2:30 p.m.
After a preliminary investigation, deputies determined that the woman who crashed with the bus was impaired at the time of the accident.
Shannon Hargis, 35, of Gruetli-Laager, was arrested and later charged with Driving Under the Influence.
No children were injured in the accident, which Shrum said is thanks to the quick actions of bus driver Faith Caldwell.