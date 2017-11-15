A Grundy County school board member’s truck was vandalized after Monday night’s school board meeting, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said the school board member was driving home when his truck stopped running, that’s when he noticed the vandalism.
The word “rapist” was spray painted across the passenger side door and an unidentified substance was put in the gas tank to keep it from running. The incident report also stated there was an odor coming from the gas tank.
The school resource officer is looking through footage from the high school, where the school board meeting was held, to try and identify a suspect.
Grundy Co. School Board Member’s Truck is Vandalized
