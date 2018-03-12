Grundy Co. School Board Member Arrested for the Third Time
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department confirms that Amanda Kasey Anderson was arrested Friday for failure to appear.
In November of 2017, Anderson was arrested after she sent a text message that caused a lock-down for the entire Grundy County school system.
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office completed a search of all the schools at that time of the text messages and determined there was no credible threat to the schools.
In June of 2017 she was arrested for public intoxication, indecent exposure, false reports/statements and resisting arrest.
Anderson’s next court date is set for April 3.