Grundy Co. Schedules Community Action Meeting Focusing on Animal Abuse and Cruelty.

Animal cruelty has recently been reported as heavy on Monteagle Mountain. Now Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum has scheduled a Community Action Meeting that will focus on animal abuse and cruelty.
Saturday, February 16, the public is invited to join the sheriff at 10:30 am at the courthouse in Altamont to come up with an action plan.
Sheriff Shrum says that this issue is not one the sheriff’s office can tackle alone.
The sheriff said he is going to hand out a list of resources and contacts that he feels would be helpful in hopes that someone or a group in the community would work on this project.
Sheriff Shrum said he believes it is important that they also address that “animal abuse, not always, but many times animal abuse and cruelty can be an indicator of people abuse.”
He added that there are things that can be uncovered because of animal abuse.
“I think the other thing we need to understand is this, a lot of times animals are just dumped. They end up in people’s property. Those people can’t take care of them and they don’t have a resource.” Sheriff Shrum explained. “What we would like to do is get together a little network, and hopefully, come up with a few contacts so when we run into this, we can call these contacts and say hey this is what we’ve got and get some help.”
Sheriff Shrum said he wants the community to come out and share their ideas.
For more information, visit the Grundy County Sheriff’s office Facebook page.
