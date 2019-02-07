Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced 13 communities in the state that will be receiving site development grants.
One of those communities is in in nearby Pelham in Grundy County.
Lee said, “One of Tennessee’s major initiatives is helping rural communities, and with the assistance of these grants, these communities will be better positioned for economic success and investment. I look forward to seeing these communities continue to grow and excel.”
The purpose of the grant is to help rural communities achieve Select Tennessee site certification and get them ready to receive economic development projects that will create new jobs in the community.
Through the Site Development Grants, the state is partnering with these communities to help them remain competitive in the economic development game by creating project-ready sites.
Grundy County was selected to receive a grant totaling $500,000 to use on projects at the Pelham Industrial Park. As we reported earlier this week, Grundy County is currently working on a plan that would place an unnamed, at this time, distribution center in Pelham that would employee 400 workers.
Grundy Co. Receives Grant for Pelham Industrial Park
