Grundy Co. Man Found Passed Out in His Vehicle now Facing Drug Charges

On Thursday, (March 22, 2018), Grundy County Deputy Billy Harris received a call regarding a male subject passed out in his vehicle at the Hwy 399 car wash.
Through the course of the investigation, Deputy Harris found approximately 20 grams of meth, numerous pills, and marijuana. He also seized $1,608 and a Honda Civic.
Cory Shawn Caldwell age 36 of Gruetli-Laager was charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II, IV and VI drug violations, sale possession, distribution or handling of drugs and tampering/fabricating with evidence. Caldwell was booked in at the Grundy County Jail and then released after making bond.