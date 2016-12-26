At approximately 11:45am last Thursday the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office along with other local emergency personnel responded to a crash near the intersection of Hwy. 56 and Sanders Crossing involving a Grundy County Sheriff’s Office Tahoe.
Upon arrival, deputies found a 2013 Ford Mustang and the 2013 Chevy Tahoe had collided.
Chad Fultz (36) of Tracy City was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga and was last listed in critical condition. Sgt. Josh King (36) was taken to a nearby hospital.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Grundy Co. Deputy involved in Crash
