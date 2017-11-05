Grunday County Man Facing Drug Charges in Manchester
Christopher Kyle Anderson… Photo provided by the CCSD.
Christopher Kyle Anderson age 31 of Gruetli-Laager in Grundy County was arrested on Wednesday by Manchester Police Officer Dustan Foster after he responded to a call of possible drug activity in the parking lot of Whispering Pines Shopping Center on the Hillsboro Blvd. Upon arrival the person who witnessed the activity said that the man crossed Hwy 41 towards a restaurant. Anderson was spotted walking through a convenience store parking lot and upon approaching the man he allegedly ran off and officers pursued Anderson and they were finally able to get him stopped.
A search of the man allegedly located approximately 2 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of marijuana and 1 Xanax tablet. All items were in a clear plastic bag in his pants pocket.