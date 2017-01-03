On Jan. 2 Tullahoma Police Officer Tommy Elliott responded to a burglary alarm at East Carroll Street Liquors.
When the officer arrived he found a large glass window broken on the east side of the building and a large rock laying in front of the window that had been used to break it.
The owner of the business, Patricia Holt, told the officer that three bottles of Grey Goose Vodka had been taken. The liquor was valued at $73.99 a bottle.
In looking at security video, the officer observed three people wearing hooded sweaters come from behind the store and break the window. They then fled on foot toward South Washington Street.
Detective Tyler Hatfield is investigating the theft.
Grey Goose Vodka Stolen in Tullahoma
On Jan. 2 Tullahoma Police Officer Tommy Elliott responded to a burglary alarm at East Carroll Street Liquors.