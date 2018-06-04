The best place to view the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is going to be closed for a portion of June.
The Asheville Citizen Times cites a park official who says the Clingmans Dome Observation Tower will be closed beginning Monday so a rehabilitation project which began last year is completed. It is scheduled to remain closed through June 15.
At 6,643 feet, the observation tower provides the most sweeping view of the park.
The parking overlook at the observation tower will remain open, as well as the visitor contact station and store.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park Clingmans Dome Observation Tower Closed through June 15
