Support can make all the difference for those trying to quit smoking, and Tennesseans trying to move toward a life without tobacco products are not alone. The Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine, 1-800-QUIT-NOW offers free assistance, resources and counseling to help smokers transition to a smoke-free life. The Tennessee Department of Health urges Tennesseans who want to quit smoking to start their journey during the Great American Smokeout November 15.
The annual Great American Smokeout draws awareness to the health benefits of quitting tobacco and the tools available to help smokers quit. In Tennessee, the need is urgent, with the state’s smoking rate at a hefty 22 percent, considerably higher than the national average of 17 percent.
About 40 million Americans, including 1.5 million Tennesseans, smoke cigarettes according to the American Cancer Society. Tobacco use remains the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death in the world. Tennessee ranks 43rd in the nation for both smoking and premature deaths.
