“Great American Eclipse” is August 21

The sun is going to disappear. And no, it is not the end of the world.
On August 21, what is being dubbed the “Great American Eclipse” will put us in the dark in parts across the country.
It’s been 99 years since a total solar eclipse crossed the United States from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic. It happened on June 8, 1918.
To get a great view of the eclipse go to Nashville where it is expected to last one minute and 57 seconds and will start at 1:27 p.m.
