The law enforcement agencies of the county have been awarded grants to assist them in highway safety initiatives. The awards were announced by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security along with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. The federal grants totaling $18 million went to 400 agencies across the state.
Tullahoma was awarded $5,000 for high visibility enforcement. According to Lt. Phil Henderson they will use the money to purchase supplies for DUI checkpoints.
Manchester Police was awarded $15,000 to be used for impaired driving enforcement.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department was awarded $29,000 for enhancement of computers and vehicle video systems to help traffic and DUI enforcement.
The Coffee County District Attorney’s Office was awarded the largest amount by receiving $180,000. That money is used to pay for a prosecutor and a DUI coordinator.
“This program is an asset for the county and helps in reducing DUI’s and the prosecution of those charged with DUI,” Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott said.
“Highway safety enforcement and education initiatives are critical components to preventing highway fatalities,” Safety Commissioner David Purkey said. “We cannot lower statewide fatality numbers without strong partnerships within our local communities. That is why these funds are so important.”
The commissioner said that applicant agencies who meet the required data driven criteria and highway safety standards are awarded grant funds to support the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
Grants Awarded to Local Law Enforcement
