Grants available to Improve Security at Courthouses in Tennessee
The Administrative Office of the Courts has started the initiative with one-time money set aside by state lawmakers and Gov. Bill Haslam.
A committee of statewide judges will determine the criteria and qualifications for awards.
Preference will be given to counties with courtrooms that don’t meet minimum security standards, and counties that had a courtroom security breach between July 2016 the end of this June.
In June, an inmate shot and injured two deputies at the Coffee County Courthouse before shooting and killing himself nearby.
Grant applications will be accepted through October 16.