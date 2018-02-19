Grants Available for K-8 Student Feild Trips

Where can students go to learn about history and environmental science in a hands-on setting from leading state experts? The Tennessee State Parks Conservancy is offering more than $5,000 in grants to support public school field trips to Tennessee State Parks.
Students can explore an 18th century trade cabin at Bledsoe Creek State Park, wade in the Duck River to learn about the water cycle at Henry Horton State Park or learn about any variety of things from Park Rangers who are trained in interpretive programming.
The Tennessee State Parks Conservancy’s ‘School of the Great Outdoors Field Trip Fund’ provides resources for K-8 students in Tennessee who may not have the opportunity to visit a state park due to lack of funding.
Grant eligibility is open to public schools in several counties including: Coffee, Bedford, Cannon, Franklin, Moore, Warren and others.
Awarded field trips will take place in spring and fall 2018. Funding covers transportation, lunch, and project supplies. Funding is made possible by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, the East Tennessee Foundation and Village Real Estate. The application and eligibility criteria can be found at www.tnstateparks.com/conservancy/field-trip-grants. The deadline to apply is March 15, 2018.
The Tennessee State Parks Conservancy, a nonprofit partner of Tennessee State Parks.
