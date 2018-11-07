The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) announces $22 million federal grant funds will be distributed statewide from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the 2018-2019 Federal Fiscal Year.
Over 350 federal grants exceeding $19 million have been awarded to law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners across Tennessee.
In Coffee County, the Manchester Police Department will receive $20,379.70 for Alcohol and Impaired Driving Enforcement. Tennessee District Attorney General, 14th Judicial District in Coffee County is getting $190,000 for DUI Prosecution and the Tullahoma Police Department is receiving 14,659.81 for Police Traffic Services (Multiple Violations).
Approximately $3 million in media grant funds will be allocated for highway safety education and public awareness campaigns.
Grant Money coming to Local Law Enforcement
