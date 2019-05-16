The Grand Ole Opry is coming to Manchester. Bonnaroo is set for June 13-16 with June 14 set for the Grand Ole Opry show at Great Stage Park.
Grand Ole Opry at Bonnaroo 2019 will include musical guests Old Crow Medicine Show, Ricky Skaggs, Riders In The Sky, Steve Earle and many more.
For more information on festival ticketing, including entry to the Grand Ole Opry at Bonnaroo, head over to the Bonnaroo.com.
Grand Ole Opry coming to Manchester
The Grand Ole Opry is coming to Manchester. Bonnaroo is set for June 13-16 with June 14 set for the Grand Ole Opry show at Great Stage Park.