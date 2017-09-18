Graduation Rates show Overall Improvements in Most Areas–Coffee Co. Remains Steady
A news release from the governor’s office says the 2016-17 graduation rate of 89.1 percent has set a record. The rates increased in about 56 percent of districts with high schools.
The release says the rate is up by more than half a percentage point since last year, and overall it has increased 3.6 percentage points since the 2010-11 school year.
The administration says 13 districts increased their graduation rates by 5 percentage points or more. Lake County experienced the biggest improvement with a 23.1 percentage-point jump.
The release says the group of students who are black, Hispanic or Native American increased its graduation rate by 0.4 percentage points to 83 percent.
Coffee County improved from 89.9 in 2015 to 91.1 in 2016 and down very slightly to 90.8 in 2017. Tullahoma went from 81.9 in 2015 to 93.5 in 2016 and down to 89 percent in 2017.