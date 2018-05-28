Graduation Held on Friday for CCCHS

Graduation was held Friday night (May 25, 2018) for Coffee County High School seniors. A crowd estimated to be over 6,000 saw 392 graduates accept their diplomas. The seniors took their next step toward a future full of expectations as they heard from fellow classmates; Valedictorian Brianna Cardenal, Salutatorian Michelle Dong, Class President Lauren Tomberlin and Principal Dr Joey Vaughn. This was Vaughn’s final graduation at the high school as he was named Deputy Director of Schools, taking over for retiring Joe Pedigo.
Schools in Coffee County will begin the 2018-19 school year with an abbreviated day with students dismissing at 10am on August 1. The first full-day of classes start August 3, 2018.