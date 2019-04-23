Gov Lee’s Voucher-like Proposal Moves Forward by One Vote
Tuesday’s action marked the latest evolution stemming from Gov. Bill Lee’s education savings account proposal – known as a voucher-style program allowing families to take public dollars to pay for private school tuition and other expenses.
In the House, Speaker Glen Casada refused to accept a vote tally spiking the voucher bill by just one vote. Instead, he held the floor for more than 30 minutes until a fellow Republican flipped his vote.
Casada’s action sparked outcry from Democrats, who argued the decision likely violated the state’s constitution.