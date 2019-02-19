Gov. Lee wants to Repeal “Gym Tax”

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he will repeal the state’s “gym tax” in his upcoming budget proposal.
The state imposes a nearly 10 percent amusement tax on memberships to gyms, fitness centers and health clubs. It’s been on the books since the mid-1980s and represents about $10 million in state revenue.
However, Lee says the tax discourages Tennesseans from developing healthy habits.
The Tennessee Department of Health says the state ranks 40th in the nation for physical activity and 35th for adult obesity. TDH estimates show illnesses related to diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease cost the state more than $5.3 billion a year both directly and indirectly.
