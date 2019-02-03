Gov. Lee Supports Banning Abortion Once Fetal Heartbeat is Detected
Lee told reporters Wednesday he supports any bill reducing the number of abortions in the state. He joins GOP leaders House Speaker Glen Casada and Senate Speaker Randy McNally in voicing support for the idea.
Lee said he would also look at the decision in Iowa recently, where a state judge struck down a heartbeat law.
Speaking generally, Lee said he would look at any piece of legislation to decide whether he favors it, and the courts would have to decide for themselves whether it’s constitutional or not.