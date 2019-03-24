Gov. Lee asks President Trump for Major Disaster Declaration in Coffee Co. and Other Locations
On February 6, heavy rain, major flooding, and severe storms began in the state. According to Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), 83 of Tennessee’s 95 counties have reported some level of flood damage and severe weather impact.
Governor Lee’s request specifically calls for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to make the Public Assistance (PA) program available to 58 counties impacted, including area counties: Coffee, Franklin, Bedford, and Moore.