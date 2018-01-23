Gov. Bill Haslam Touting $30 Million plan that focuses on the Opioid Epidemic
The Republican released details in a news conference Monday alongside Senate Speaker Randy McNally, House Speaker Beth Harwell, Supreme Court Chief Justice Jeffrey Bivins and others.
Treatment and recovery services would get a $25 million improvement through state and federal money.
People would be limited to initial prescriptions of a five-day supply and a daily dosage limit of the equivalent of 40 morphine milligrams, with limits similar affecting TennCare recipients.
Prevention education would increase in elementary and secondary schools.
The proposal would add opioid-focused Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents.
Democratic lawmakers said the proposal isn’t enough because Medicaid needs to be expanded.