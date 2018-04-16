We have a reminder for you that early voting continues through April 26 for the May 1 primary elections. Voters can vote early by stopping by the election commission in Manchester or the C.D. Stamps building in Tullahoma. It will only take a few minutes and it means you will not have to stand in line on Election Day. After the weekend’s voting 713 Coffee Countians had voted. There were 488 Republicans and 225 Democrats who cast their ballots.
Remember if you plan to vote, you need a photo ID, it is the law.
In Manchester early votes may be cast at the Coffee County Election Commission office in the county administrative plaza. Voting there will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. In Tullahoma voting will take place at the C.D. Stamps Center from 9 a.m. to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Winners will face off in the county general election on August 2.
Good Voter Turnout so far for Early Voting
