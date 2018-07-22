Many Coffee Countians are taking part in the 2 weeks of early voting. Election Day August 2nd, but early voting continues through Saturday July 28, 2018. This the county general election, city elections and the state primary. You do not have to declare a party for the county election or city, but if you choose to vote in the state primary you must declare.
So far 3,419 ballots have been cast. 2,366 republicans, 1,019 democrats and 34 voters chose to not declare a party in the state primary, so they could only vote in the county and possibly city election if they are eligible. This is just over 11 percent of the registered voters in Coffee County.
Remember you do not have to declare a party for the county or city elections. Local races include: County Commissioners, County Mayor, Sheriff, Circuit Court Clerk, Register of Deeds, Trustee, Road Superintendent, County Clerk, County School Board, Constables and Road Commissioners.
Manchester voters will also select three Aldermen and three City School Board members. Tullahoma will elect 2 Aldermen and 2 School Board members.
State primary races include those of Governor, U-S Senator, U-S Representative and State Representative.
Early voting hours are today through Friday from 8am to 4:30pm and Saturday from 8:30am until noon at the Election Commission office in the Coffee County Administration Plaza in Manchester and in Tullahoma at the C.D. Stamps Center from 9am-4:30pm, Monday-Friday and Saturday 9am-noon. Early voting will ends this Saturday on July 28th. Election Day is August 2nd. All voters who vote early or on Election Day must present a government issued photo ID.
Good Turnout so far for Early Voting
