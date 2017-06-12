Tennessee gas prices are falling after oil prices suffered big losses last week. The state average declined for the 13th consecutive day on Sunday, for a total discount of 3 cents since May 29.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Tennessee was $2.08 on Monday, according to AAA, the auto club group whose data is collected from credit card swipes. Last week the average price was $2.10 per gallon and one year ago the average was $2.18.
The low price in Coffee County this week can be found in both Manchester and Tullahoma at a $1.98 per gallon.
Good News–Gas Prices are Falling
