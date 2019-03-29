Golf Clubs Stolen at Willowbrook GC – Reward offered

Earlier this month Willow Brook Golf Course had approx. $4,000.00 in Golf Clubs stolen out of a vehicle. Any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible, there will be a reward of $500.00 dollars. The subject is believed to be well educated on golfing or may have even worked at a golf course before. The subject possibly lives in one of the surrounding counties. The subject is a white male & slender build. Pictures of the vehicle are below. Any information please contact Investigator Brandon Reed with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-570-4191. Any information is confidential.