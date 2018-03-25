Giving False Name to Highway Patrolman leads to man receiving Multiple Charges
When the trooper checked he learned that the man was Demonte L. Fletcher, 21, of Nashville and that there were warrants for his arrest, he handcuffed him and placed Fletcher in the back of the patrol car.
While in the back of the patrol car, Fletcher began to attempt to destroy and damage the inside of the patrol car. The officer took him out of the patrol car and Fletcher allegedly started “yelling and cursing,” according to warrants. He also started to kick the door of the car. He was subdued and placed back in the car.
Fletcher was charged with disorderly conduct, vandalism, criminal impersonation, resisting arrest and violation of conditions of community supervision. He was booked into the Coffee County Jail on the charges and held under a bond of $13,500. He is to appear in Coffee County Generals Sessions Court June 12.