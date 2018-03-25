«

Giving False Name to Highway Patrolman leads to man receiving Multiple Charges

Demonte L Fletcher… Photo provided by the CCSD.

A Nashville man was arrested after he allegedly provided a false name to Tennessee State Trooper Dylan Culver last week in Tullahoma after a traffic stop on East Lauderdale St. When the officer checked the name that was given to him, he was told that there was a person with a similar name wanted in Coffee and Franklin counties.
When the trooper checked he learned that the man was Demonte L. Fletcher, 21, of Nashville and that there were warrants for his arrest, he handcuffed him and placed Fletcher in the back of the patrol car.
While in the back of the patrol car, Fletcher began to attempt to destroy and damage the inside of the patrol car. The officer took him out of the patrol car and Fletcher allegedly started “yelling and cursing,” according to warrants. He also started to kick the door of the car. He was subdued and placed back in the car.
Fletcher was charged with disorderly conduct, vandalism, criminal impersonation, resisting arrest and violation of conditions of community supervision. He was booked into the Coffee County Jail on the charges and held under a bond of $13,500. He is to appear in Coffee County Generals Sessions Court June 12.