Recently the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office reported that a young girl was struck and killed by a riding lawn mower. The incident occurred at a home on U.S. 41A North between Shelbyville and Unionville.
According to the Shelbyville Times-Gazette, a witness told deputies the child was running toward the lawn mower, fell and was run over. Moments later the same witness said the child was actually on the mower before she fell, according to the report.
Another man at the scene said he didn’t witness the incident but helped lift the front of the mower off the child.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said that no charges will be filed because the tragedy is being classified by the department as an accidental death.
Girl Dies in Lawn Mower Accident
Recently the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office reported that a young girl was struck and killed by a riding lawn mower. The incident occurred at a home on U.S. 41A North between Shelbyville and Unionville.