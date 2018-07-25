Georgia Woman Facing Several Charges After Traffic Stop
An alleged meth pipe was observed lying in the floor board below Nakas’ feet. Upon her arrest she was also apparently found to be in possession of a set of digital scales with residue on them. Upon being booked into the Coffee County Jail, Nakas was being searched when officers observed the subject removing something from her blouse and placing it in her moth and swallowing it. According to the arrest warrant, the woman told officers it was marijuana.
Coffee County Sheriff Department correction officers allegedly observed the subject messing with the front of her shorts and possibly attempting to hide something and when Nakas was asked several times to give up the item, she refused. The warrant goes onto say, the woman was then taken to medical and an x-ray was performed, and an object was apparently observed. The woman was instructed to remove the item and when she did, a small bag of what was believed to be methamphetamine was seen and Nakas allegedly swallowed it.
Nakas was charged by Trooper Clark with unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, 2 counts of tampering with or fabricating evidence, schedule II drug violation, 2 counts of contraband in a penal institution. Her bond is $55,000 and a court date was set for August 6, 2018.