Georgia Escapees Caught just Outside Coffee County
A Rutherford County deputy spotted the vehicle reported stolen after a home invasion in Shelbyville around 6 p.m.
According to authorities, the pair opened fired on two police vehicles and fled on foot after crashing near mile marker 91.
The men were ultimately taken into custody at a home on Pruitt Road after the foot pursuit. The homeowner and a neighbor held the two suspects at gunpoint until deputies arrived to the home where authorities said the escapees were trying to steal another vehicle.
Prior to their arrest Thursday, authorities said a truck stolen in Georgia was found abandoned in Moore County, Tennessee.
In Moore County, the men are said to have stolen another vehicle before police say they forced their way into an elderly couple’s home at gunpoint in Bedford County.
The men will be booked into the Rutherford County jail in Murfreesboro. They were not hurt in the pursuit with police and will be extradited back to Georgia in the near future.