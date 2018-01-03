In 2017, gas prices in Tennessee averaged $2.18, which was the highest annual average in three years. The upward trend has continued into 2018 as gas prices had the most expensive start to the year in four years. Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.26 on January 1st, averaging 13 cents more than the year before.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said that after a quick jump at the pump last week, prices are almost stable right now across the southeast, and should begin to take a downward turn soon. Gas prices normally decline during January and February as gasoline demand hits its lowest levels of the year.
The national average price of regular unleaded is $2.48, 13 cents higher than a year ago.
The low price in Manchester is $2.13 per gallon and in Tullahoma the low price is $2.19.
Gas Prices Up
In 2017, gas prices in Tennessee averaged $2.18, which was the highest annual average in three years. The upward trend has continued into 2018 as gas prices had the most expensive start to the year in four years. Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.26 on January 1st, averaging 13 cents more than the year before.