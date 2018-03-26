Tennessee motorists will soon find some of the highest gas prices in five months. Tennessee’s state average price of $2.41 is tied with the year’s high, set in February-and the highest price since October.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said gasoline demand has been very strong the past few weeks as Americans travel for spring break. This demand, coupled with lower supply levels sets the stage for higher prices in the coming weeks.
The national average price of a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.60, an increase of six cents since last week and 32 cents higher than a year ago.
The low price per gallon as of Monday afternoon was $2.35 in Manchester and $2.32 in Tullahoma.
Gas Prices Up Again This Week
Tennessee motorists will soon find some of the highest gas prices in five months. Tennessee’s state average price of $2.41 is tied with the year’s high, set in February-and the highest price since October.