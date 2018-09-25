Gas prices edged lower last week. Sunday’s national average price of $2.85 per gallon was one-tenth of a cent less than the week before. However, the average American is still paying 27 cents per gallon more than this time last year.
Gas prices in Tennessee slipped a half-cent lower during the past week. Sunday’s state average of $2.58 is one cent less than a month ago. However, Tennessee motorists are still paying 6 cents more than this time last year.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said even though oil prices rose last week, prices at the pump slipped lower because of declines in gasoline demand. He said combining the trend of lower demand with the recent switch to cheaper-to-produce winter blend gasoline could send prices lower this fall.
The low price for a gallon gas this week in Coffee County is $2.48 as of Tuesday evening, the same as last week in Manchester. The low price in Tullahoma is $2.49.
Gas Prices to Start Falling
