Motorists in the southeast saw modest movement at the gas pump last week. While prices inched up in Florida and slipped slightly lower in Georgia, prices remained the same in Tennessee.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said falling oil prices have helped offset inventory declines in most states, keeping gas prices low. Also, demand has been off to a slow start this year throughout most of the U.S.
Jenkins said during the month of April, drivers will see gas prices begin to climb as the industry completes spring maintenance and the switch-over to summer blend gasoline.
The national average price of a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.28, a drop of a fraction of a cent from last week and the same as a month ago.
Tennessee’s average price is $2.03, about the same as last week, three cents lower than a month ago and 14 cents higher than a year ago.
The low price this week in Manchester is $1.93 and the low price per gallon in Tullahoma is $1.92.
Gas Prices Stay Steady
